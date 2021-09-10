Parnham House: Arson-hit stately home wins events licence
A former rave scene promoter has been granted a licence to hold events at a Grade I listed stately home.
James Perkins bought Parnham House, near Beaminster, Dorset, after it was largely destroyed in a suspected arson attack in April 2017.
The estate will host parties, weddings and overnight guests to help to pay for the likely £40m cost of restoration, his barrister told Dorset Council.
The authority's licensing sub-committee agreed the bid after a two-day meeting.
Mr Perkins, 52, previously said he hoped to transform the 131-acre estate into "magical gardens" for stays, visits and events, with giraffes and roaming circus performers.
The former head of rave promoter Fantazia said the main buildings could become a "Batman house" with secret doors and contraptions.
Councillor Les Fry told the committee local residents were worried about "wild, outrageous parties" that would "completely destroy" the communities of Beaminster and Netherbury.
However Parnham estate manager Nick Caton said: "The last thing we want is a large number of people and lots of loud noise.
"We are trying to sell... a beautiful, quiet recreational experience."
He said there could be up to 15 smaller functions a year for about 130 people, together with larger events such as a food fair.
Under the licence, indoor entertainment such as films and live music can take place until 02:00 Thursday to Saturday, and until midnight the rest of the week.
Similar entertainment is permitted outdoors until 23:00, except for 10 days a year when it can continue until 01:00.
Plays, boxing, wrestling and other indoor sports will also be allowed, as will the 24-hour sale of alcohol.
The fire broke out in the early hours of 15 April 2017 and took four days to fully extinguish.
Previous owner Michael Treichl was arrested on suspicion of arson and was found dead two months later.
