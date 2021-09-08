Views sought on plans for St Leonards artificial surf lagoon
- Published
People are being asked for their views on plans to create an inland surf lagoon in Dorset.
Brocks Pine could see a cove-shaped lagoon created in St Leonards off the A31 next to Avon Heath Country Park.
The project, which would feature a wave machine capable of making up to 1.8m (6ft) waves for elite surfers, is supported by Surfing England.
A public exhibition is being held at St Leonards & St Ives Village Hall on Thursday.
Ben Powis, CEO of Surfing England, said: "We're stoked to see the plans coming forward.
"We're seeing wave technology evolve at a rapid pace and it's going to be amazing to have this cutting edge facility within a country park development that puts Dorset on the world's surfing map."
The proposed lagoon would generate waves for surfers of varying skill levels, and has also been designed to be accessible to those with disabilities.
Residents can also comment on the plans from developer, WH White online which include skate and cycle parks and seasonal camping on the site.
If it goes ahead, the surf lagoon is expected to create up to 40 jobs.
The complex would be similar to The Wave which opened in Bristol in 2019, and Emerge Surf near Birmingham which is expected to open in early 2022.
In 2009, Bournemouth was home to Europe's first artificial surf reef, off Boscombe, but it was short-lived.
The £3.2m reef, made of 55 giant sandbags, opened after lengthy delays, but closed two years later when it was damaged by a boat's propeller.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.