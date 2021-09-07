Wareham Forest: More heathland destroyed as fire breaks out
A fire has broken out in a forest that was devastated by a large-scale blaze last summer.
Forestry England said two acres (7,000m sq) of heathland in the centre of Wareham Forest had been destroyed by a fire that broke out on Monday.
A blaze in the forest in May 2020 burned for about two weeks leaving about 550 acres (220 hectares) damaged.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service warned of forest fire risks in the current warm weather conditions.
The service said Monday's fire broke out shortly after 15:00 BST, with crews remaining on site overnight to damp down any hotspots.
Forestry England said the fire affected an area of Decoy Heath and "destroyed precious heathland" as well as damaging mature trees.
"The current dry conditions have increased the risk of fires in the forest and wider countryside, so we are reminding everyone to take extra care when visiting forests," it said.
"It's important that people do not have open camp fires or barbeques and extinguish cigarettes properly."
It warned that wildfires could spread quickly and easily due to the dry conditions, especially in areas of open land, such as heathlands, fields and cliffsides.
Last year's fire in Wareham Forest was believed to have been started by a disposable barbecue or camp fire.
Forestry England estimated it would take the forest "decades" to recover.
One third of the 3,700-acre forest is designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and is home to rare birds, plants and invertebrates.
