Bournemouth Air Festival to resume after plane crashes into sea
- Published
Flying is to resume at Bournemouth Air Festival following an earlier plane crash in which two people were injured, organisers have confirmed.
The crash, involving a wing-walker aircraft, took place in water away from the main display area off Bournemouth beach at about 15:30 BST on Saturday.
The pair were rescued from Poole Harbour and they had only suffered minor injuries, Dorset Police said.
Festival director Jon Weaver said the crew members were "both fine".
Speaking to BBC Radio Solent on Sunday, Mr Weaver said: "I have been in contact, but not directly. They have been discharged and they are out of hospital."
Festival organisers have confirmed flying will resume at about 15:00, with aerial displays including the Royal Air Force's famous Red Arrows and Typhoon Display Team.
Mr Weaver added: "They [pilots] would like to put on a display today and that will be the intention."
Eyewitnesses described "terrifying" scenes on Saturday afternoon as the biplane hit the water and flipped.
Mark Ash, who saw what happened, said people had been worried the low-flying plane would crash on land.
He said: "It was coming straight towards us. We didn't quite know what to do, We wouldn't have got out the way in time.
"Luckily the pilot - [he was] amazing - managed to steer the plane away from the path and probably crashed 15ft into the water."
Reflecting on the crash, Mr Weaver said it was a reminder of the "huge amount of effort" put into air safety and "fortunately it wasn't a serious incident".
He added: "Everybody wants to put on a show for everybody and I expect the pilot involved would want us to do the same."
Dorset Police and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch have both confirmed they have launched investigations into the crash.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.