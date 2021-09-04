Two injured after plane crashes into sea in Bournemouth
Two people have been injured after a plane crashed into the water at the Bournemouth Air Festival.
It is understood to have involved a small wing-walkers aircraft and took place away from the main display area off Bournemouth beach.
Dorset Police said the pair had been rescued from Poole harbour at about 15:30 BST and were reported to have suffered only minor injuries.
Organisers have suspended flights, but plan to restart them on Sunday.
Police said an investigation was under way and members of the public have been asked to stay away from the area.
There has been an incident involving one of the displays away from the display area. The crew are safe and sound and are being looked after by the emergency services. As a result flying has been suspended until further notice. We will update you early this evening. pic.twitter.com/vVdUbnB6XC— Bournemouth Air Festival (@BmthAirFest) September 4, 2021
BBC Radio Solent's Ian Ramsdale, who was at the festival, said spectators on the beach had been informed flying had been suspended.
"It was while the wing-walking display was on. During the display the plane kind of disappeared out of sight," he said.
The crowd was then told that a pilot had reported a fault and had flown off to try and rectify it.
"They just didn't return," he said.
Air show organisers have been approached for a comment.
