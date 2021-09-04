Crash reported at Bournemouth Air Festival
There have been reports of a crash at an air show in Bournemouth.
Organisers of the Bournemouth Air Festival tweeted that aerial displays had been suspended indefinitely following an incident on Saturday afternoon.
They said the crew were "safe and sound and are being looked after by the emergency services".
It is believed to have taken place away from the display area which is off Bournemouth beach.
BBC Radio Solent's Ian Ramsdale said spectators on the beach had been informed flying had been suspended at about 16:30 BST.
"It was while the wing-walking display was on. During the display the plane kind of disappeared out of sight," he said.
The crowd was then told that a pilot had reported a fault and had flown off to try and rectify it.
"They just didn't return," he said.
Air show organisers have been approached for a comment.
