Bournemouth Beach rape: Crimewatch appeal over sea assault
- Published
A boy wanted over the rape of a 15-year-old girl in the sea off Bournemouth Beach has been named by police.
The boy, who said he was 17, pulled the girl into deeper water and attacked her at about 16:00 BST on 18 July.
Det Insp Wayne Seymour, from Dorset Police, said the boy had said he was called "Dabi" and was from Birmingham.
The victim remains "distraught and upset" and was "very brave" to come forward, he added.
Det Insp Seymour told BBC Crimewatch Live that anyone who was innocent would be quickly eliminated from the investigation by DNA evidence.
The girl was attacked near the Oceanarium, when thousands of people were using the beach on one of the hottest days of the year.
The suspect returned a ball to the victim and her friends, before striking up a conversation with her and raping her.
The boy has been described as mixed race, possibly Asian, about 5'6" (168cm) tall, with a slim but muscular build.
He also had dark, swept back hair, a shaved left eyebrow and an earring in his left ear.
Members of the public with information can email cwl@bbc.co.uk.
They can also anonymously share information with police to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or contact Dorset Police on 101.
