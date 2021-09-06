Bournemouth beach rape: Crimewatch appeal over sea assault
- Published
A new appeal for information about the rape of a 15-year-old girl in the sea at Bournemouth Beach is to feature on BBC's Crimewatch Live programme.
A boy, who said he was 17, pulled the girl into deeper water and attacked her off Bournemouth beach on 18 July, Dorset Police previously said.
Crimewatch said the officer leading the inquiry would reveal the suspect's supposed nickname or first name.
Detectives are hoping the appeal will help identify the suspect.
The attack happened at about 15:30 BST near the Oceanarium on one of the hottest and busiest weekends of the summer.
The suspect returned a ball to the victim and her friends before striking up a conversation, detectives said.
It is thought the suspect is from Birmingham and of Pakistani descent, police previously said.
Members of the public with information can email cwl@bbc.co.uk. Alternatively they can anonymously share information with police to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or can contact Dorset Police on 101.
BBC Crimewatch Live appears weekdays at 10:00 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer until Friday 24 September 2021.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.