Bournemouth Air Festival expected to attract one million visitors
Up to one million people are expected to descend on Bournemouth for the return of its air festival.
Last year, virtual reality displays were shown online after the event was cancelled due to the pandemic.
The event's schedule includes a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, the RAF Red Arrows and RAF Typhoon display teams and night air displays.
The festival, which can be watched from either side of Bournemouth Pier, runs until 5 September.
Flying starts early afternoon on Thursday, with the Red Arrows displaying every day at 15:00 BST.
Arriving at #Bournemouth this afternoon! Fantastic four days of displays ahead at @BmthAirFest. Great to be back at one of the largest air shows on the calendar. Are you coming to #BmthAirFest? pic.twitter.com/Y7s1ieSqUY— Red Arrows (@rafredarrows) September 1, 2021
Jon Weaver, Air Festival Director said: "Trying to organise this event has been incredibly challenging for everyone involved. With all the hard work that has gone into it, this is just the boost we need, we can't wait to welcome everyone."
Organisers urged festival-goers to use the council's smartphone app which shows which areas of the beach are most crowded and "help everyone attending have a safe event by not coming if they have had covid symptoms".
Covid safety measures also include one way systems in some areas and hand sanitiser stations. The air festival, first hosted in 2008, is estimated to generate more than £30m to the local economy, according to BCP Council.
A plaque in memory of Red Arrows pilot Jon Egging has recently been added to the memorial at East Cliff to mark the 10-year anniversary of his death at the air festival in 2011.
Flt Lt Jon Egging died aged 33, when his Hawk T1 aircraft crashed following a display.
