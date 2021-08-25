Farmer gifted nine cattle after pregnant cow dies in dog attack
A farmer whose pregnant Highland cow was chased to its death by dogs has taken delivery of nine Highland cattle gifted to him by a fellow farmer.
Cameron Farquharson's cow, Gladis, and its unborn calf died after falling more than 30ft (9m) down an embankment at Eggardon Hill in Dorset in May.
After hearing the story, Stan Sadler, who planned to sell his fold of cows in South Lanarkshire, got in touch.
Mr Farquharson said the gesture had "restored his faith in humanity".
Mr Sadler, who lives in Dorset, had been travelling regularly to his uncle's farm where he raised his own fold of Highland cattle but, since the start of the pandemic, his involvement had become "difficult to sustain".
He said: "When I read the story on the news, I was shocked. It was just such a horrible situation.
"For me, farming is my form of therapy and to have not had that has been difficult but, as things have panned out, I can visit those animals and support Cameron the best I can."
Gladis was one of 20 cows grazing on National Trust land near Bridport and had been due to calf two days after being chased to its death on 26 May.
A witness reported two dogs "running riot" in the field, chasing the calves and cows.
Mr Farquharson said: "It was tough for the whole family because they are like pets. It's like losing a member of the family."
He described the arrival of Mr Sadler's cows as "an amazing outcome".
Mr Farquharson, of Redlands Coppice Farm, Dorchester, launched a petition for "Gladis's Law", requiring dogs to be on a lead when livestock are in a field.
He said the campaign had won parliamentary support and he was hopeful the new law would be in place next year.
