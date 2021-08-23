Dorset Council defends two-way cycle lane after criticism
A council has defended a new cycle lane after it was criticised for being too wide.
The two-way cycle lane along Wimborne Road West and Leigh Road, in Wimborne, is 3.5 metres wide in order to allow cyclists travelling in opposite directions to pass each other.
However, some residents have said it has made the roads too narrow, reducing space for motorists.
Dorset Council insisted all its traffic lanes meet required highways standards.
It said the total remaining width of the two-way road for vehicles is 6.5 metres.
"Both the cycle lane and road conform and, in fact, exceed highways standards," the council said in a statement.
But Wimborne resident Kirsty Adams said: "I think the cycle lane is too big and the road has got too narrow - it's going to cause accidents, especially when you've got emergency vehicles coming down the road."
Councillor Ray Bryan told the BBC: "When you look at it [the cycle lane], it is wide, but of course it is two-way."
He said the council had to allow for cyclists who "wobble side to side" as they pass each other.
"If people stick to the required speed limit, this is a still a very, very safe road." he added.
