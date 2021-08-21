BBC News

Bournemouth Pride festival celebrates NHS staff and key workers

image sourceDorset Police
image captionPolice officers and other key workers were celebrated at the event

NHS staff and key workers have led an annual Pride parade which went ahead despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Members of LGBT community and supporters processed through Bournemouth, Dorset, as part of the two-day Bourne Free event.

Other LGBT festivals in London and Manchester have been cancelled this month because of coronavirus.

Bourne Free trustee Harriet Rynor said organisers had distributed sanitiser and masks to make the event safe.

image sourceBourne Free
image captionDavid Kelsey, Bournemouth's first openly gay mayor, was at the head of the parade
image sourceBourne Free
image captionHundreds of LGBT people and supporters joined the procession

Ms Rynor, a discharge coordinator at Poole Hospital, said this year's theme, 'stronger together', was in recognition of NHS staff and key workers' efforts during the pandemic.

She said tickets for the main event following the parade had sold out, with capacity being halved to 1,500 due to the Covid risk.

image captionThis year's theme, 'stronger together', celebrated key workers and the NHS
image captionFestival-goer Robyn said those taking part were "literally coming back out of the closet after Covid"

Ms Rynor said some LGBT people had suffered disproportionately during coronavirus lockdowns.

She said: "It's so hard because you do feel isolated a lot of the time. It's that connection with people just like yourself."

Festival-goer Robyn, from Sherborne, said: "We are literally just coming back out of the closet after Covid."

