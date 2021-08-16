Woman raped in Dorchester town centre alleyway
A woman has been raped in a town centre alleyway.
The victim, in her 30s, was attacked in Dorchester, Dorset, at about 22:30 BST on Friday.
Cordons were put in place outside the Royal Oak Wetherspoons pub in High West Street and in South Street Passage, near the library, while officers examined the scene.
Dorset Police has urged witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.
