Teenagers held after girl, 16, raped on Weymouth beach
- Published
A 14-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of raping a 16-year-old girl on a Dorset beach.
The attack happened in Weymouth between 22:00 and 23:00 BST on Saturday.
Two 16-year-old girls were approached in the town centre by two people who walked with them to the seafront.
The boy, from Gloucester, was held on suspicion of rape. The 19-year-old, from Norfolk, was arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault.
Both have been released on bail.
Dorset Police said the incident happened on the beach near the King's Statue and it was reported that one of the suspects also attempted to sexually assault the second girl.
Det Sgt Gareth Jones, of Weymouth CID, said the victims were being supported by specialist officers and urged witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.
