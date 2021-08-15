BBC News

Climber rescued after falling seven metres from Portland cliffs

image sourceWyke CRT
image captionThe climber was winched on board a coastguard helicopter

A climber has been rescued after falling from cliffs in a remote part of Dorset's Jurassic Coast.

Wyke Coastguard Rescue Team said he had fallen seven metres (23ft) near Blacknor Fort on Portland shortly before 15:00 BST on Saturday.

The man, in his 20s, suffered a broken leg, pelvis and thighbone.

He was treated by a coastguard paramedic before being winched on board a rescue helicopter and flown to hospital in Southampton.

image sourceWyke CRT
image captionA coastguard paramedic treated the climber who was airlifted to hospital

