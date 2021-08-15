Climber rescued after falling seven metres from Portland cliffs
A climber has been rescued after falling from cliffs in a remote part of Dorset's Jurassic Coast.
Wyke Coastguard Rescue Team said he had fallen seven metres (23ft) near Blacknor Fort on Portland shortly before 15:00 BST on Saturday.
The man, in his 20s, suffered a broken leg, pelvis and thighbone.
He was treated by a coastguard paramedic before being winched on board a rescue helicopter and flown to hospital in Southampton.
