Ancient Remedy Oak tree supported after limb collapse
- Published
An ancient, hollow tree that dates back to Tudor times is to get extra support after one of its limbs collapsed.
The Remedy Oak near Cranborne, Dorset, is held up by cables and, over the centuries, has been set alight, struck by lightning and hit by a lorry.
The tree on the Shaftesbury Estate is also said to have healing properties, having been touched by King Edward VI.
After the latest "large limb failure", experts have recommended bracing and other works to help extend its life.
The tree, which stands near the road at the junction of Horton Road and the B3081, is managed by the Dorset Council arboricultural team whose officers inspected it and cleared away ivy before making recommendations.
Split by lightning
A spokeswoman said the team felt "privileged to work on such an important tree" and hoped their efforts would mean it would safely remain there "for many more years to come".
Dorset Council said the Remedy Oak was one of four boundary marker trees of the Shaftsbury Estate, home of the Earls of Shaftesbury.
It said the trunk was thought to have been split open by lightning, it was "set alight by local children when faggots were stacked around the tree" and it was also hit by a lorry transporting sheep.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.