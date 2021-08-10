Body found in search for diver missing off Jurassic Coast
- Published
A man's body has been found in the search for a diver missing off Dorset's Jurassic Coast.
Carvalho da Silveira, aged in his 60s from Bramdean in Hampshire, was reported missing in Lulworth Cove on Saturday evening.
Dorset Police said divers and the force's marine unit located a body in Lulworth Bay shortly after 15:00 BST.
Although formal identification has not yet taken place, it is believed to be that of Mr da Silveira.
His family have been informed.
A helicopter, coastguard rescue teams, police and RNLI lifeboats were initially involved in the search after Mr da Silveira was reported missing while diving off the Dorset coast.
Ch Insp Gavin House, of Dorset Police, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Carvalho at this extremely difficult time.
"Officers would like to thank everyone who shared the original appeal as well as colleagues from all the partner agencies who assisted in the search."
Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious and HM Coroner had been made aware.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.