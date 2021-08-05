Dorset cash collectors abused after Punch and Judy shows
Punch and Judy show audiences are increasingly hostile when asked for donations, show workers have said.
Joe Burns, who performs on Swanage beach in Dorset, said his cash collector had received "nasty" verbal abuse, which had increased this year.
He said some audience members mistakenly thought the entertainment was paid for by the local council.
A spokeswoman for Weymouth's Punch and Judy show pleaded for people not to "hurl abuse" at collectors.
Mr Burns, 29, one of three full-time Punch and Judy beach show "professors" in the UK, said the reaction to his £2 charge had become "disconcerting".
He told BBC Radio Solent: "Part and parcel of the job is that people are reluctant to pay.
"But this past year has just got a little bit nastier, and we thought it would be good to let everyone know what were doing here is just trying to entertain people. We're not down here to face abuse for just trying to make ends meet really."
'Trying to make a living'
Mr Burns said he relied on donations to cover a fee charged by Swanage Town Council for the right to perform.
He added: "The problem might be that people haven't come out of the house for a while and are getting used to being in the real world."
In a Facebook post, Weymouth's Punch and Judy show said: "There is a common misconception that everyone in this industry makes loads, but in all honesty it's completely the opposite, most people in this industry make very little.
"If you don't wish to pay for the show, please politely decline and move along, please don't hurl abuse at people simply for trying to make a living."