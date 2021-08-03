BBC News

Dorset overturned lorry shuts road after shedding load

image sourceDWFRS
image captionThe lorry crashed and rolled onto its side shortly before 09:30 BST

A lorry has overturned, closing a main route in Dorset for more than seven hours.

The lorry, which also shed its load, ended up on its side on the A31 at Stag Gate shortly before 09:30 BST.

The driver was taken to hospital with a head injury which is not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The road was closed both ways between the A350 Roundhouse Roundabout near Sturminster Marshall and the A35 Townsend Roundabout near Bere Regis.

Highways England tweeted at 17:00 that both carriageways had reopened.

