Dorset overturned lorry shuts road after shedding load
- Published
A lorry has overturned, closing a main route in Dorset for more than seven hours.
The lorry, which also shed its load, ended up on its side on the A31 at Stag Gate shortly before 09:30 BST.
The driver was taken to hospital with a head injury which is not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
The road was closed both ways between the A350 Roundhouse Roundabout near Sturminster Marshall and the A35 Townsend Roundabout near Bere Regis.
Highways England tweeted at 17:00 that both carriageways had reopened.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.