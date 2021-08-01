In pictures: Camp Bestival returns to Dorset after year off
Lulworth Castle in Dorset has once again sprung to life with the sights and sounds of Camp Bestival.
Last year's family-friendly event was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.
This year, organisers have had to amend schedules due to high winds on Friday and the cancellation of performances by Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Friendly Fires.
Saturday's line-up included 11-year-old Fatgirl Slim, Norman Cook's daughter, who made her DJ debut in 2020 at the festival's virtual Easter Sleepover.
The festival is at its usual capacity of 30,000 people.
Abba tribute band Bjorn Again filled the slot left on Friday by Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who pulled out at the last minute after her children tested positive for Covid.
Other performers on the first day included S Club Party's Bradley McIntosh and Tina Barrett in the Big Top, while The Selecter and Musical Youth took to the main stage.
Festival founder Rob da Bank performed in the Big Top on Friday alongside Tayo under the name of Purple Rave.
Contemporary circus performers Cirque Bijou showed off their tightrope walking skills.
Children's TV legends Timmy Mallett and Mr Tumble brought fun and games to the festival.
DJ Sara Cox, who describes Camp Bestival as her family's favourite weekend of the year played a set of 80s classics from the main stage.
Stockport indie band Blossoms were among the acts that played on Saturday. Others included Level 42, Heather Small, and The Cuban Brothers.
Fat Boy Slim headlined on Saturday night.
Attendees at the event at Lulworth Castle were required to show their Covid-19 status - proof of full vaccination, a negative Covid test or proof of natural immunity.
