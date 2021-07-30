Callum Baker-Osborne: Body found in coast search for teen swimmer
A body has been found in the search for a teenager who went missing while swimming off the Dorset coast.
Callum Baker-Osborne, 18, was among a group that got into difficulty in water near Rockley Park caravan park in Poole on Monday afternoon.
Ten people were treated at the scene, but Mr Baker-Osborne was unaccounted for and a search operation began.
A tribute released by his family said he was a "selfless hero who always put everyone's welfare above his own".
Dorset Police said the body was recovered at Hamworthy pier shortly before 06:00 BST and was believed to be that of the missing teenager, who was from Coventry.
Formal identification has not yet taken place.
In a statement released through the force, his family said he was a "beloved son" and a "devoted brother to seven brothers and sisters and loving uncle to 21 nieces and nephews".
They added that he was "now at peace with his dad and baby" and would be "forever missed and always in our hearts".
"The family want to thank everyone for their support and messages," the statement continued.
Mr Baker-Osborne had previously been referred to by Dorset Police as Mr Osborne-Ward.
