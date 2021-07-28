Oliver Quartley: Tributes to boy who died in collision
Tributes have been paid to a 17-year-old pedestrian who died in a collision with a car.
Oliver Quartley was seriously injured after being struck by a Vauxhall Insignia on the A354 Blandford bypass, in Blandford, Dorset.
The teenager, from Blandford, died at the scene in the early hours of 17 July.
His family described him as "loving, friendly, kind, fun and happy".
In a statement they said: "He was loved so much by his parents, wider family and friends...
"He loved being outside; anything on wheels. Scooter, mountain bike or BMX - he loved the skatepark and practising stunts."
Oliver, who had studied brickwork at Poole College, had just started a summer job in construction.
"He will be greatly missed by his family and friends," his family added.
The car's driver was treated at the scene for a minor injury.
Dorset Police continue to appeal for information over the collision, which happened between the Badger Roundabout and Two Gates Roundabout, about 00.30 BST on 17 July.
