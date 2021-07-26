Callum Osborne-Ward: Sea and land search for missing teen
A land and sea search is under way for a teenager who went missing from a group that got into difficulty off the Dorset coast.
Police, the fire service and coastguard were called shortly after 15:30 BST when concerns were raised for people in the water off Rockley Park, in Poole.
Ten other people were treated at the scene, with three of those taken to hospital as a precaution.
Dorset Police said 18-year-old Callum Osborne-Ward remained unaccounted for.
The force said it was assisting as part of a multi-agency search to find Mr Osborne-Ward, who has the word Dad tattooed on his chest and is described as being 5ft 5in with short brown hair.
Chf Insp Glen Doran said: "At this current time Callum remains unaccounted for and we cannot say for certain whether he is still in the water or has made it to land and is lost somewhere in the local area.
"We are working with the coastguard, RNLI and fire service to carry out extensive searches of the water and shoreline and I am appealing to anyone who has any information as to his whereabouts - or who sees a young man matching the description given - to please contact us immediately."
