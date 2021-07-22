New plans for Weymouth waterside defence site
New plans are being drawn up for a former defence research site.
Developers are seeking feedback on proposals for Newtons Road in Weymouth, Dorset, which include flats, a nursing home, a hotel and offices.
Juno Developments said it was seeking to address concerns from councillors about parking and traffic.
The waterfront site was previously home to defence technology company QinetiQ and its disused buildings were cleared by a previous prospective developer.
The latest plans include 184 flats, seven houses, an 80-bed hotel, leisure facilities and a 65-bed nursing home, as well as a viewing platform, cycle lane and water access with a shower for swimmers.
Juno Developments - the firm behind The Brewery apartments project in Dorchester - published its draft plans for what it calls The Peninsula Weymouth on a dedicated website.
It said: "Having had initial conversations with local councillors, concerns were raised over parking and increased traffic generated by the scheme.
"We are working with the highways and planning authority to reach the right balance here."
