Seatown cliff fall warning after crack appears
A large crack has appeared in cliffs above a popular beach, sparking safety fears.
Coastguards have issued a warning about the split which appeared above Seatown Beach, near Bridport in Dorset.
Police contacted coastguards on Tuesday about a potentially dangerous section of cliff west of the Anchor Inn.
West Bay Coastguard Rescue Team said: "Recent bouts of rain followed by very hot weather will no doubt contribute to a cliff fall in the near future."
People visiting the beach are urged to stay away from the cliff base, keep dogs on leads and children close by.
