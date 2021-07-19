Man dies after falling from rocks on Jurassic Coast in Dorset
A man has died after falling from rocks on Dorset's Jurassic Coast.
Coastguard rescue teams, a lifeboat, police and ambulance crews were called to Stair Hole near Lulworth Cove at about 18:30 BST on Sunday.
Dorset Police said the man, who was aged in his 40s and from the Bedfordshire area, was pronounced dead at the scene.
There were no suspicious circumstances and his family had been informed, the force added.
