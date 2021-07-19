Covid: NHS apology after Chickerell vaccine centre closes
- Published
The NHS has apologised after scores of people turned up at a pharmacy-run vaccination centre and found it closed.
The Prayerhouse in Chickerell, Dorset, was listed on the NHS website as a walk-in vaccination centre and many patients had also booked appointments.
But people arriving for their jabs on Saturday discovered it locked and deserted without explanation.
NHS England and NHS Improvement South West said the centre "had to close due to unforeseen circumstances".
A spokesman said: "We apologise to anyone who planned to visit the Day Lewis pharmacy vaccination clinic at Prayerhouse, Chickerell, on Saturday.
"The pharmacy team is contacting anyone who had booked a vaccination appointment to rearrange."
They added that anyone planning to attend the walk in clinic should visit the NHS website for the latest information, book an appointment by visiting the national booking website or call NHS 119.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- LOCKDOWN RULES: What are they and when will they end?
- YOUR QUESTIONS: We answer your queries
- GLOBAL SPREAD: How many worldwide cases are there?