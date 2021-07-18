Weymouth park rape: Police appeal for witnesses
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was raped in a park in Weymouth on Friday.
The woman, aged in her 40s, was attacked at around 22.15 (BST) in St John's Gardens, between Carlton Road South and Dorchester Road, Dorset Police said.
A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape.
The man has been released on bail pending further enquiries, the force confirmed.
Det Con Laura Hobson said an investigation was under way, with officers gathering CCTV images and carrying out house-to-house visits.
She added: "I am particularly keen to speak to a man who left The Park pub at around 21.30 and sat on a bench in the park to smoke a cigarette, as he may be a potential witness and have important information that could assist our investigation."
