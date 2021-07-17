BBC News

Blandford boy, 17, dies after being struck by car on bypass

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe force said the boy was from Blandford and his family had been informed

A boy has died after being hit by a car on a bypass, police have said.

Dorset Police said the 17-year-old was struck by a silver Vauxhall Insignia on the A354 between the Badger and Two Gates roundabouts near Blandford at about 00:30 BST.

The force said the boy was from Blandford and his family had been informed.

It added that the car's driver was treated at the scene for a minor injury.

Appealing for information, PC Mike Burt said that "shortly after the collision, the driver of the Vauxhall attempted to flag down a passing vehicle, but we have so far not been able to identify this car".

"I am appealing for the driver to please come forward as a witness, as they may have important information," he added.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.