Blandford boy, 17, dies after being struck by car on bypass
A boy has died after being hit by a car on a bypass, police have said.
Dorset Police said the 17-year-old was struck by a silver Vauxhall Insignia on the A354 between the Badger and Two Gates roundabouts near Blandford at about 00:30 BST.
The force said the boy was from Blandford and his family had been informed.
It added that the car's driver was treated at the scene for a minor injury.
Appealing for information, PC Mike Burt said that "shortly after the collision, the driver of the Vauxhall attempted to flag down a passing vehicle, but we have so far not been able to identify this car".
"I am appealing for the driver to please come forward as a witness, as they may have important information," he added.
