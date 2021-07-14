BBC News

Covid: Bournemouth vaccine hub reopens after halt for cheerleading

Published
image captionThe BIC's Purbeck Hall is usually used for concerts and other large events

Dorset's main vaccination centre has reopened for jabs after a four week pause to host a cheerleading event.

Bournemouth International Centre (BIC) closed for the three-day contest on 21 June.

The mass-vaccination hub is offering adults walk-in vaccinations until Friday. It is taking bookings for jabs from Monday onwards.

Officials previously insisted the temporary closure of the centre would not affect the numbers getting jabs.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

The drop-in service at the site, offering both AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines, is open from Wednesday to Friday, between 11:00 and 18:00 BST.

The centre will open from 08:00 - 20:00 from 19 July.

Anna Chainey, Dorset HealthCare service manager, said: "We will have provision for a small number of walk-in jabs each day from Monday, but booking a slot will mean you won't have to wait around."

Almost 100,000 jabs have been given at the vaccination centre since it opened in January.

Latest figures show infection rates in Dorset stand at 145 per 100,000 people, which is up from 101 the previous week.

In Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole the figure is 234 per 100,000 - no change from the previous week.

For comparison, the figure for England is 339, which is up from 253 the previous week.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.