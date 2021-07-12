Roads submerged in Dorset after heavy rain
Heavy rain has caused flooding in parts of Dorset.
Dorset's fire service said it received 20 emergency calls in two-and-a-half hours on Monday morning, mostly about surface water and flooding in Poole.
Several stretches of road were completely submerged, including near Hamworthy fire station, causing long tailbacks, according to Dorset Council.
Some cars became stranded after attempting to drive through floodwater in Blandford Road.
Heavy rain is bringing difficult driving conditions and severe flooding in some places. Please take care and stay #weatheraware.— BCP Council (@BCPCouncil) July 12, 2021
In Bournemouth, vehicles could be seen partially submerged in Braidley Road outside the Town Hall with people wading in water up to the tops of their legs.
The road between Fleetsbridge roundabout and Oakdale traffic lights was also closed in the direction of Poole, forcing buses to divert.
Long delays were reported, including on the A35 eastbound towards Bakers Arms Roundabout.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service said its crews were dealing with flooding at a house in Stanley Green Road, Poole, and had carried out inspections near Hamworthy fire station, Salerno Place and a house in Ringwood Road.
The British Red Cross Emergency Response team said it had helped one resident find alternative accommodation after their home became flooded.
