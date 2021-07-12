Euro 2020: Grassroots game boosted despite England defeat
- Published
Grassroots football in Dorset has been boosted by England's run at Euro 2020, despite the team's loss to Italy on penalties in the final.
England lost the shootout after the match finished 1-1. It was the mens team's first major final for 55 years.
Fans gathered in homes, pubs and other venues across Dorset and shared a rollercoaster ride of emotions.
Dorset FA's development officer Natalie Wood said fans should "carry that wonderful atmosphere on".
Among the pubs showing the game was the Springhead at Sutton Poyntz, Weymouth.
Fan Meg Slade said: "I think England did really well. I felt so sorry for Saka - there is so much pressure. I think they did well to get to the final.
"After this year, we needed a bit of positivity," she added.
Ms Wood said there had been a "large jump" in people wanting to get involved with grassroots football during Euro 2020.
"We've seen a positive side - a lot of people wanting to join clubs, so I'm going to cling on to that even though its dreadfully disappointing.
"The players played so well and we should be proud of them - hopefully people can carry that wonderful atmosphere on."
Freddie Humphrey from Poole who was at Wembley for the final said he was "gutted really" at the result.
"It was amazing - the early goal was perfect. We all thought they would go on to win.
"It was a very sombre mood [after the penalty shootout] - everyone looking at the ground and wanting to get home as quickly as possible."
Pupils at St Michael's Middle School in Wimborne, the former school of squad member Ben White, also spent the evening cheering on England.
Mark Wellman, who taught the Brighton defender, recalled he had "amazing self-belief".
"He always aspired to be a professional footballer and we're so proud that he's gone on to make it to the England squad," he added.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.