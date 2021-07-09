Ambulance knocked on to its side in crash with car in Dorset
- Published
A ambulance has been left on its side in the road after a crash in Dorset.
Police said an Audi car and the ambulance collided in Commercial Road, Poole, at about 14:20 BST.
Pictures of the aftermath of the incident appeared to show a member of the public climbing on to the vehicle to help.
Crews from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service are also at the scene. No serious injuries have been reported.
Police have requested assistance from Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council to clear fluid from the road, which has been closed.
Local bus service Morebus said it was diverting its services from the route which was "blocked both ways for vehicle recovery with a crane".
