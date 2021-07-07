Dorset funeral features convoy of ice cream vans
A convoy of ice cream vans drove through a Dorset town on the day of the funeral of a beloved ice cream vendor.
The funeral cortege for John Lennie in Wimborne was led by his van and drove through the town square cheered by crowds.
Mr Lennie, also known as Jake or Mr Mac to his customers, served generations of Wimborne residents over 48 years.
"He can't have a send-off without his van," his daughter Jemma told the BBC.
"This is who he is, this is his life, I knew straight away he's got to have his chimes playing for one last time to say goodbye."
Ms Lennie drove her father's van in the procession, which has the personalised number plate J99AKE.
"He told many of his customers and us it was either going to be him or his van [that went first], so it was him," she added.
The cortege passed through the town's main square, and free ice creams were handed out to those who came to pay their respects.
Resident Suzie Vincent said: "He's Mr Mac the ice cream man to everyone who's turned up today. I think it's marvellous… but he'll be sorely missed, he really will. But we will remember him."
Another resident, Katie Fardell, said Mr Lennie had served her ice cream since she was a child.
"I told my mum earlier I always thought I was special to him as a little girl and now I find out it was actually everyone," she said.
"A lovely man, well deserved, and we all love him."
