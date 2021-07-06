Fire crews tackle 400-tonne hay and straw fire at Corfe Castle barn
- Published
A 400-tonne hay and straw fire that broke out at a barn has been tackled by firefighters overnight.
Crews were called to the blaze in Valley Road, Corfe Castle, Dorset, shortly before 15:00 BST on Monday.
Fire crews from several stations worked to bring the flames under control before spending the night damping down.
Residents of Corfe Castle and Harmans Cross were asked to keep their doors and windows shut overnight because of smoke.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.