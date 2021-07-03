Covid: App showing beach crowd levels expanded
- Published
A smartphone app showing beachgoers which areas are most crowded will be extended to more beach resorts to help social distancing.
Developed by Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Tourism, the free Beach Check UK app shows real time information.
The app, available for Apple or Android devices, provides a traffic light warning for busy areas.
It has received government funding to include data from other beach locations in the south of England.
The app was first launched in July last year by BCP Council to help beachgoers comply with social distancing after visitors flocked to the coast in their thousands.
Earlier in the year the local authority declared a major incident when an influx of visitors left its services "stretched to the absolute hilt".
Using data from footfall monitors and CCTV, the app shows busy, less busy and those areas with plenty of space available, with red, amber and green indicators.
The app can also give information on the locations of public toilets, lifeguards and which areas dogs can use.
It includes data from the following beaches:
- Bournemouth, Dorset: Hengistbury, Southbourne, Manor Steps, Boscombe, Bournemouth Pier, Alum Chine, Middle Chine, Durley Chine
- Christchurch: Highcliffe, Friars Cliff, Avon and Mudeford
- Poole: Branksome Chine, Branksome Dene Chine, Shore Road, Canford Cliffs, Sandbanks
- Havant: Hayling Island, Hampshire - West Beach, Beachland Central, Eaststoke
- Rother, East Sussex: Camber Sands, Bexhill Beach (East and West)
- Somerset and West Taunton: Minehead
- Thanet, Kent: Margate Main Sands, Botany Bay, Joss Bay, Viking Bay (Broadstairs), Ramsgate Main Sands
- Torridge, Devon: Westward Ho! (nr Barnstaple)
- West Wittering, W Sussex: West Wittering Beach
It is hoped "increasing numbers" of resorts will be added during the summer, according to the website for the app.
Local Government Minister Luke Hall MP said the app would help beach areas "avoid a surge of visitors".
"We want everyone to safely enjoy a well-deserved summer this year, while continuing to minimise the spread of the coronavirus," he added.
"This will allow coastal communities to carefully welcome back visitors and will help local areas bounce back from the hardship faced by the pandemic," he added.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: How do I protect myself?
- AVOIDING CONTACT: The rules on self-isolation and exercise
- HOPE AND LOSS: Your coronavirus stories
- LOOK-UP TOOL: Check cases in your area
- VIDEO: The 20-second hand wash