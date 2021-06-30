Army couple's deaths at Durlston Country Park were suicide, inquest rules
A "much-missed" Army veteran couple found dead in a country park took their own lives, a coroner has ruled.
Peter and Deborah McGuinness were found in Durlston Country Park's car park, near Swanage, on 3 August last year.
Dorset Coroner's Court heard the couple, originally from Kingston upon Thames, Surrey, had driven to the park the previous evening.
Coroner Rachael Griffin confirmed the couple died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning.
The court heard the couple were seen on CCTV arriving at the car park at about 18:00 BST on 2 August, and were found at 07:00 the next morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene where suicide notes were found with the couple, containing instructions for funeral arrangements.
Known by friends as Mac and Debs, the couple each served in the British Armed Forces in the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers for more than 20 years.
Mr McGuinness, 54, was described as a "fun, loving, bright and attentive friend".
His wife was described by her mother, Rosemary Carlisle, as a "popular, positive person, who lit up every room she was in".
She added the couple, who were together for 23 years, "were so happy".
Recording a verdict of suicide, Mrs Griffin said: "It is very clear to me that they did intend to end their life."
In her conclusion, she added: "They will be very much missed. They were close to many, both popular, hard-working and sociable people."
