New powers to seize alcohol in Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole
- Published
Three seaside resorts will see new rules in a bid to curb drink-related disorder, a council has agreed.
BCP Council has approved a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) which gives police and council officers the power to confiscate drinks.
It comes after a major incident was declared in Bournemouth and there were a number of incidents involving fights and excessive alcohol last summer.
The order starts on 1 July and covers 29 of the council's 33 wards.
BCP Council said it was not a ban on alcohol in public places, nor would it make it an offence to drink in the affected areas in Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The authority said the new powers would provide "reassurance" to visitors and residents of the area that the council "will not tolerate" disorder.
Canford Cliffs ward councillor May Haines said: "We want to ensure that people visiting, living and working in Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole feel safe and that street-based anti-social behaviour is addressed robustly."
The wards not covered by the PSPO are Broadstone, Bearwood and Merley, and Highcliffe and Walkford, where it was felt there were not frequent enough issues to warrant the measures.
The order was approved unanimously by the council's cabinet when it met on Wednesday.
Hourly wake-up calls to deter Bournemouth beach campers have also been brought in.
Those found illegally camping, who refuse to pack up and move on, face prosecution and a £1,000 fine.
Other measures in place by the authority to prepare for a surge in visitors this summer, include Covid marshals, drones to monitor crowds, and a park-and-ride scheme.
An app used last year, which shows beachgoers which areas are crowded, has been upgraded to include parking and toilet information.
