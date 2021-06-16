Hourly wake-up calls to deter Bournemouth beach campers
People found camping overnight on Bournemouth's beaches face being woken up every hour by beach patrol staff.
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council said: "Anyone thinking of camping on the beach can expect an uncomfortable night's sleep."
The authority said the tactic had put off dozens of campers over the past two weekends.
Those found illegally camping, who refuse to pack up and move on, face prosecution and a £1,000 fine.
Councillor May Haines said the hourly wake up calls were carried out "to 12 groups of campers in Southbourne and they left as a result of this, and nine more were dealt with this weekend," according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Ms May added overnight camping on the beaches was "a complex issue but we have a plan and it is working."
In recent weeks, as temperatures have soared, thousands of sun-seekers have flocked to the resort.
BCP Council said more than 400,000 people visited the area on Saturday and Sunday.
The authority issued more than 800 parking tickets across Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, as cars were left parked on verges, pavements and double yellow lines.
When the first lockdown was eased last June it led to the council declaring a major incident when Bournemouth Beach was "stretched to the absolute hilt", as thousands flocked to the area.
To prepare for a surge in visitors this summer, a range of measures have been brought in including Covid marshals, drones to monitor crowds, and a park-and-ride scheme.
An app used last year, which shows beachgoers which areas are crowded, has been upgraded to include parking and toilet information.
