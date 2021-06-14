Bournemouth sun-seekers get stung with 800 parking tickets
- Published
More than 800 parking tickets were issued across Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole as temperatures soared over the weekend.
Pictures on social media showed dozens of cars parked on verges, pavements and double yellow lines, as seafront car parks reached capacity from as early as 10:00 BST on Sunday.
Temporary road closures were also in place due to heavy traffic congestion.
BCP Council tweeted its tow-away service was also operating.
More than 800 parking tickets have been issued, and our staff are still on the ground dealing with irresponsible parking— BCP Council (@BCPCouncil) June 13, 2021
Our tow away service was in operation (others were quick to move their cars when they saw the truck coming!)
It added seafront rangers reunited 40 missing children with their guardians and officials dealt with nine illegally pitched tents.
Bournemouth police also posted pictures of litter and glass bottles left on the beach.
Posts on social media criticised the irresponsible parkers, but also condemned the council's response.
BCP Council has been contacted for comment.
Last June, a major incident was declared in Bournemouth by the local authority after thousands flocked to the Dorset coast during a heatwave.
