Judge decides on Caesarean section for woman with schizophrenia
- Published
A judge has given specialists the go-ahead to perform a caesarean section on a woman with schizophrenia.
Mrs Justice Lieven ruled that the woman did not have the mental capacity to make decisions about birth options.
Social services will take the baby from her care at birth, the court heard.
The matter was raised by the University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust and the Dorset Healthcare University NHS Foundation Trust, who share the responsibility for her care.
They asked the judge, who is based in London, to decide what was in the best interests of the woman.
She is more than 37 weeks pregnant and is being cared for in a specialist unit.
Mrs Justice Lieven ruled that a planned caesarean would be a better and safer option.
She made the ruling late on Thursday after considering the case at an online hearing in the Court of Protection.
The court is concerned with issues involving people who lack the mental capacity to take decisions.
The judge said the woman, aged in her late 30s, could not be identified in media reports.
She was told that the woman was currently not well enough to care for the baby.
But the judge said she hoped the woman would be able to have a relationship with the child in future.
