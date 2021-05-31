Weymouth stabbing: Witness appeal over man's attack
A man has needed hospital treatment after being stabbed by a group of men in Weymouth.
Emergency services were called to Westhill Road, near the Pirates Lane junction, at about 02:30 BST.
The victim, in his 40s, suffered stab wounds which required surgery but which are not believed to be life-threatening, Dorset Police said.
Officers are appealing for anyone who has information about the attack to get in touch.
Det Con Stuart Goatley, from Dorset Police, said the suspects may have left the scene in a dark-coloured car.
He also appealed for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.
