E-scooter riders in Dorset given safety warning by police
- Published
A police force has warned e-scooter users to ensure they are riding legally after becoming "very concerned" about the safety of pedestrians.
Dorset Police said use of the two-wheeled vehicles had "shot up" since a trial hire scheme was launched in Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole.
Riding privately-owned e-scooters, different from the ones in the hire scheme, is an offence on public land.
Riders acting illegally can have their scooters seized and be prosecuted.
'Almost silent'
David Sidwick, Dorset's police and crime commissioner, said members of the public had expressed concerns about e-scooters on pavements and in cycle lanes.
Sgt Paul Harding added that the force was "very concerned about the safety of pedestrians, other road users and the riders themselves".
"Not all riders know that they are classed as powered transport and it is illegal to ride one on public land [outside the hire scheme], this includes roads and pavements," he said.
"We don't want to spoil people's fun, but we want to keep everyone safe. Almost silent on approach, they can easily knock someone over who steps into their path."
It was announced last week that e-scooters which are part of the trial hire scheme will automatically be restricted to 3mph in certain "go-slow" or "no-go" areas to increase safety.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.