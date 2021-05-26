Verwood woman killed by falling tree 'left exposed to wind'
- Published
An oak tree fell and killed a woman in her car six months after trees which sheltered it from strong winds were cut down, an inquest has heard.
Flora Walsh, 69, was driving near her home in Verwood, Dorset, when the tree fell during a storm on 2 November 2019. She died at the scene.
Wet soil and the strong wind contributed to the tree falling, Dorset Coroner's Court was told.
Coroner Brendan Allen concluded the death was an accident.
Mr Allen said Mrs Walsh, a "much-loved wife, mother and grandmother", had "no option to take evasive action" and died of multiple injuries.
In May of the same year Forestry England had undertaken an operation known as a clear fell near the B3081, involving the removal of a large area of trees, the inquest heard.
The trees removed - conifers - had been on land at Moors Valley Country Park, which is jointly run by Forestry England and Dorset Council.
Mr Allen said: "The communication between the two organisations was, in my view, not good.
"There appears to have been no formal notification that the clear fell was due to start, nor when it was completed."
He said Dorset Council would have carried out an inspection of the tree if it had been informed - but there was "an argument no action would have been taken" if it had, as the tree appeared healthy.
'Common sense'
Two other nearby trees fell in high winds less than three months before the one that fatally injured Mrs Walsh, the coroner added.
"It must be the case in my view, from the evidence I have heard, that the clear fell contributed to the oak tree falling on 2 November," Mr Allen said.
"The clear fell was a new and sudden change in the immediate environment of the tree and it is common sense and in accordance with the evidence... that the conifers that were cleared had previously provided a degree of shelter from the prevailing wind."
Mr Allen said he was satisfied Dorset Council has now increased the frequency of tree inspections and its communication with Forestry England had improved.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.