Christchurch house wall collapse narrowly misses pedestrian
A man was captured on a doorbell camera walking past a house as its gable collapsed on to a street.
The man, who was not injured, continued on his journey along the street in Hyde Mews in Christchurch, Dorset.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said one crew worked with a structural engineer to make the property and area safe, after it was called at 12:10 BST on 21 May.
A car was badly damaged in the collapse.
The fire service confirmed no-one was injured.
Hyde Mews is a development of 17 houses on land near Christchurch railway station, according the website of London-based property company Solum, which completed the homes in 2013.
Solum has been contacted by the BBC for comment.
