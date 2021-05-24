BBC News

Wimborne thatched cottage destroyed by fire

image copyrightAnthony Oliver
image captionThe fire engulfed the roof of the thatched home

A large fire has destroyed a thatched cottage in a Dorset village.

The blaze broke out in the detached property in Cowgrove Road, Pamphill, near Wimborne, at about 14:00 BST on Sunday.

More than 60 firefighters from Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service worked to bring the fire under control.

The fire service said the roof and first floor had been completely destroyed and the ground floor suffered "significant damage".

Crews remain at the scene dampening down.

No casualties have been reported and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

image copyrightAnthony Oliver
image captionFirefighters stripped thatch from the roof to stop the spread of the flames

