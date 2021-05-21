E-scooters to be slowed to 3mph on Bournemouth promenade
- Published
Electric scooters will be automatically restricted to 3mph in certain "go-slow" or "no-go" areas to increase safety.
The trial hire scheme in Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole will use GPS and geo-fencing to slow the e-scooters when they enter the promenade at peak times.
They will also slow to a gradual halt when entering areas where they are not permitted. Users will receive advance warning on their mobile phones.
The new zones, visible on a mobile app, will be active from Wednesday.
The speed restrictions will automatically slow the vehicles as they enter the promenade between 10:00 and 18:00 BST during the summer months.
'Incredibly safe'
Phillip Ellis, CEO of Beryl which is managing the scheme, said the move sought to "safeguard the wider public's safety and interests as residents and visitors begin to move around more freely".
He said: "The technology involved in the go-slow and no-go zones is incredibly safe and has been vigorously tested by our operations team."
Apart from government-approved trials, it is currently illegal to use privately-owned e-scooters on roads.
The trial in Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole began in January and is due to continue until November.
Users with a valid driving licence can book a ride through a smartphone app and can pick up and drop off the e-scooters at 250 marked parking bays.
The e-scooters are limited to a top speed of 12.5mph and are equipped with a speedometer, bell and on-board GPS tracking system.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.