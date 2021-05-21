Bournemouth man jailed for stabbing two women and sex attack on teen
A man who stabbed two women and sexually assaulted a teenage girl on the same day has been jailed for life.
Mark Williams visited a sex worker in Bournemouth on 18 February and stabbed her multiple times. He then sexually assaulted a teenage girl and kept them both prisoner for two hours.
The 37-year-old went home to drink beer before arranging to meet another sex worker and cutting her throat.
He was jailed at Bournemouth Crown Court for a minimum of 14 years.
Williams pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder, two counts of false imprisonment, wounding with intent and sexual assault.
Mr Justice Garnham told Williams, of Cecil Road in Bournemouth, the attacks were a "horrendous series of offences".
The court heard he had previous convictions for rape and attempted rape dating back to 2009, and was released from prison in 2018.
Williams had been arrested on the day of the attack on suspicion of possessing indecent images of children. He was later released and returned to his home by police.
"There, within a very short period, you collected gaffer tape, cable ties and a large kitchen knife, which you put together in a drawstring bag," Mr Justice Garnham said.
'Barbaric'
He said Williams then withdrew his life savings at a cash point and arranged to meet a sex worker who he tied up and gagged. She was left with four serious stab wounds that narrowly avoided her vital organs.
They were interrupted by a teenage girl, who Williams proceeded to sexually assault and slash across the face with a knife.
The judge said the girl held her hand on the woman's neck to stop "gushing blood", while Williams kept them hostage, before eventually leaving to go home and drink beer.
He then arranged to meet another sex worker, who was left with serious defence wounds to her hands after her throat was cut three times, Mr Justice Garnham said.
Both women, aged in their 30s and 40s, survived despite suffering serious and life-threatening injuries.
Williams was arrested on the same day by police, who later found he had made searches on the internet for violent pornography and terms including "what creeps women the most".
Passing sentence, Mr Justice Garnham said: "Your conduct, Mr Williams, was barbaric."
