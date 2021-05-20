Covid: Bournemouth student jabs halted amid high demand
A scheme to offer university students walk-in Covid vaccinations has been suspended on its second day after too many people turned up.
Bournemouth University said it was told "all students" could queue for jabs at Bournemouth International Centre for seven days, beginning on Tuesday.
On Wednesday hundreds turned up with some queuing for up to eight hours, while others were turned away.
Dorset Healthcare NHS Trust said its offer was intended for priority groups.
On Tuesday the university informed "all BU students over the age of 18" they could attend walk-in vaccinations from 18 to 24 May.
But by Wednesday afternoon a message on its Facebook page said: "Due to the high numbers, unfortunately no further student slots are available for the time being."
Dorset Healthcare NHS Trust said: "Working with Bournemouth University we offered spare capacity at the centre to students in priority groups, many of whom are soon to travel home.
"The university will be communicating directly with their students about capacity this week."
When asked about the discrepancy, a university spokeswoman said: "While we encouraged priority groups to attend, we were advised that all students over the age of 18 were able to take advantage of this opportunity."
Media student Ollie Leitelmayer arrived at the centre at 08:00 BST and queued until 16:00 for his jab.
He said: "The volunteer staff there were absolutely brilliant, they were obviously as shocked as we were about how many people showed up, but it just shows how many young people really want this vaccine.
"The staff gave us water and ice lollies to keep us hydrated, and made sure we had got lunch. They cut off the queue at about 9am."
