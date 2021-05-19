Swan dies after being shot through eye with air gun in Poole
A swan has died after being shot with an air gun in an attack described by the RSPCA as "brutal cruelty towards a defenceless animal".
Officers from the charity were alerted to the injured bird on water near Holes Bay Road in Poole, Dorset, on Saturday.
The male swan had been shot through the eye and was later put down to prevent any further suffering, the RSPCA said.
The dead swan's mate was believed to have been sitting on their nest of eggs at the time of the attack.
Residents reported seeing the bird with a ruptured eye and blood on its head when the charity was called.
An X-ray later revealed a pellet was embedded in its neck.
Jo Blackburn, an animal welfare officer at the RSPCA, said: "This brutal cruelty towards a defenceless animal has left us really shocked and saddened.
"These swans have been intentionally targeted when they were at their most vulnerable - while sitting on their nest.
"Swans famously form monogamous bonds that can last for many years so it's heartbreaking to think the female swan has now been left alone to try to hatch her eggs and bring up her young without her mate."
She added that she was appealing for witnesses and urged residents to "keep an eye" on the surviving female swan.
Intentionally killing or injuring a swan is a criminal offence punishable with up to six months in jail and an unlimited fine.
